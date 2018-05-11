Have you seen him? Edison boy goes missing

EDISON — Police are looking for a missing 8-year-old boy last seen early Friday morning.

Anthony Nicolas was last seen at his home on Grove Street in Edison around 6:30 a.m., according to police.

He is described as a Hispanic male with dark hair and skin and a husky build, standing four feet tall and weighing 98 pounds. He was possibly wearing a yellow shirt and blue Converse sneakers.

Police asked anyone who knows Nicolas' whereabouts to contact Edison police at 732-248-7400 opt. 1.

