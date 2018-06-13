Have you ever slept on a beach in NJ?

Most Jersey Shore beach towns prohibit sleeping on their beach overnight. One iconic shore resort actually has a designated night for you to do it. Seaside Heights is once again holding their Overnight Beach Camping Event this July 13th. It's a Friday night and you need to reserve a camping site. Sites are limited to six persons and each person must have a ticket. Tickets went on sale this week and slots fill up fast. It's meant for families and couples and partying and rowdiness are prohibited. If you ever wanted to sleep overnight on a beach and catch a Jersey sunrise, here's your chance!