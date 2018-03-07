Have New Jerseyans stopped hating President Trump?

Doing what we do, we are lucky enough to be able to speak to a true cross-section of New Jerseyans. People who represent every end of the political continuum and I always find it fascinating to see how many disparate voices there are.

We get to talk to everyone from hard left Trump hating Democrats to truly independent middle of the roaders too conservative fanatics. But one thing I have noticed in talking politics lately is that the haters don’t hate quite as much.

Immediately after Donald Trump was elected, I spoke to many people on air and off about their abject fear and depression about what he might do to the country. But lately, I’ve had more-than-I-can-follow conversations with people who felt that way initially who have now softened a little.

I heard someone say last night that she even understood why the people like him, like him. That she could understand, as much as she hates him, the emotion behind people who actually like him. She said that she could understand the charisma with which he gained fans and votes. And I’ve heard this over and over again from people who were close to suicide the day after the election: it’s not as bad as they thought.

Or maybe it’s even kind of good, and I think the mainstream media has helped cause this feeling. Because even the most gullible person in the world would understand that it can’t possibly be as bad as the media makes it seem. Which causes you to look a little deeper beneath the surface to find out what’s really going on.

Wouldn’t it be ironic if the exact agenda the mainstream media is looking to push turned out, just by virtue of its insistence, to be rejected? Regardless, it has happened.

As Trump plods along in the circus that is his administration, whether they will admit this to their friends or not, the Trump haters club is just not as strong as it used to be.It’s either because their dire predictions did not come to be, or—and this is a real possibility—maybe, just maybe, they actually DO feel something good in the air.

