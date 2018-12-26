Have FiOS? ABC, ESPN & more may disappear from your TV

If you have Verizon FiOS, you may not be able to watch some of your favorite programming after the ball drops on New Year's Eve.

The contract between Disney and Verizon Fios, which allows Fios to show Disney owned channels — including ABC New York, ABC Philadelphia, ESPN, Disney and Freeform — will expire at the end of the year.

Negotiations between Disney and Verizon Fios are ongoing. The two parties have not yet reached an agreement on how much the TV provider should pay Disney for access to their networks.

Disney has plans to increase its streaming options for consumers. Of course, increased streaming options of their programming would allow consumers to bypass the need for a cable provider.

At this point, it's not clear how close n agreement is .

"Our negotiations continue in earnest and we remain optimistic that we can reach a deal," Disney said in a statement this week.

A Verizon spokesperson says the company is "actively negotiating with Disney to ensure the best deal for our customers."

Disney just launched an ad, which began running on its networks Wednesday , to warn consumers that they may lose access to their networks soon.

Disney’s ESPN is the most expensive channel for distributors, according to a report from NBCNews.com , as Disney charges $8.14 per month from each subscriber. Disney, however, says that ESPN is one of the most popular networks for cable subscribers.

It's estimated that Verizon's FiOS has 4.5 million subscribers.

More from New Jersey 101.5: