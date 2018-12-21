Have a very Snopesy Christmas, dissecting Christmas rumors

What happens when you go to the fact checking site Snopes and put the word Christmas in the search bar? You find out there's a lot of Christmas gossip, some of it true, some of it false.

Example, is it true a fake snow decoration made from asbetos was a thing?

Was a federal law passed in the U.S. about the playing of Christmas music too early? (Hint: it should be true.)

Was little Ralphie's quest for a bb gun in A Christmas Story banned by TBS because of a bullying scene ?

Did Obama once ban the word Christmas from being used in the military?

Did a sick boy actually request Christmas cards ?

Did Sweden ban Christmas celebrations so Muslims wouldn't be offended?

I'll tell you right now, some of these are actually real. Check 'em out, and have yourself a Snopesy little Christmas!

