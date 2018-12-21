Have a very Snopesy Christmas, dissecting Christmas rumors
What happens when you go to the fact checking site Snopes and put the word Christmas in the search bar? You find out there's a lot of Christmas gossip, some of it true, some of it false.
Example, is it true a fake snow decoration made from asbetos was a thing?
Was a federal law passed in the U.S. about the playing of Christmas music too early? (Hint: it should be true.)
Was little Ralphie's quest for a bb gun in A Christmas Story banned by TBS because of a bullying scene?
Did Obama once ban the word Christmas from being used in the military?
Did a sick boy actually request Christmas cards?
Did Sweden ban Christmas celebrations so Muslims wouldn't be offended?
I'll tell you right now, some of these are actually real. Check 'em out, and have yourself a Snopesy little Christmas!
