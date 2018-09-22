Hate crime vandalism investigation at Monmouth Jewish center

MARLBORO — Anti-Semitic graffiti spray-painted near the Marlboro Jewish Center prompted a hate crime investigation by police.

The words and symbols appeared during the past week on a pavement stop line and on a tree near School Road property across from the Marlboro municipal building, according to police Capt. Fred Reck.

Reck said police are considering this a bias Intimidation case.

“Marlboro Township will not tolerate any form of discriminatory behavior including anti-Semitism within our borders. Those responsible for these heinous acts will be identified and prosecuted to the full extent of the law. As a diverse community, Marlboro residents of all religions and backgrounds stand together against racism and anti-Semitism in all of its forms," Mayor Jonathan Hornik said in a statement.

Hornik directed police to use "all necessary resources available" to find out who was behind the graffiti.

The Marlboro Jewish Center opened in 1971 and has more than 600 families as members, according to its website. The Center also includes a Hebrew School for students from kindergarten through 12th grade.

Reck asked anyone with information about the incident to call police at 732-536-0100 ext. 1100, or the department tip line at 888-536-1010 or at marlboropd.org .

