To attend or not to attend? It's a question many of us will face when presented with an invitation for our 10-, 20- or 30-year high school reunion. It never used to be much of a debate, though.

Before the popularity of social media platforms like Facebook and Instagram, attending your high school reunion was pretty much a no-brainer. Of course, you were going to attend! After all, there were plenty of pressing questions that had to be answered: Did the head cheerleader gain weight? Is your high school crush married? Did the smartest kid in the class invent something so incredible that he's now a billionaire?

Thanks to social media, things are a whole lot different. Now, you can get the answers to your questions by sitting behind a computer and clicking a few buttons. No need to put on a little black dress and schlep to a fancy dinner. You can do all your research while sitting in your pajamas eating a pint of Chubby Hubby.

A New York Times article from 2011 basically asks the same thing. "Remember Me From Yesterday?" lists all the reasons why high school reunions may have reached their sell-by-date. The article talked to a woman who runs a company in New Jersey specializing in reunions who told the paper that her company has seen a big drop in high school reunions.

Others in the article said social media has taken all the mystery out of the equation, and let's face it, isn't wanting to know how people turned out the number one reason why most people attend?

But social media isn't all bad when it comes to high school reunions. For one, it's easier to find people. No longer do those doing the planning have to jump through hopes trying to find where classmates ended up so that they can send out invites to the reunion. For others, according to the New York Times article, the whole event seems more familiar, and you don't have to spend as much time making small talk because while you maybe haven't seen them face-to-face in 10 years, you have seen them on Facebook.

On this Forever 39 episode, we debate whether it's time to call it quits on high school reunions. We both have different opinions about the matter, so we encourage you to join in on the debate by clicking on the podcast player above.

