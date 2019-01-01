Happy New Jersey New Year 2019

It was fun playing "Jersey's Greatest Party Hits," and counting down into the New Year with YOU last night. Thanks for letting us be your New Year's Eve soundtrack.

Now that we're a few hours into 2019, again, let me wish you nothing but the best in 2019!

Recently, I came across a quote from a notable (former) Princeton resident, that is appropriate as we begin a New Year:

Remembering Albert Einstein, in downtown Princeton. (Craig Allen photo).

" Learn from yesterday...Live for today...Hope for tomorrow. "--Albert Einstein.

Words to live by, as we start 2019, filled with hope for the coming days.

Born in Germany, Albert Einstein lived on Mercer Street in Princeton, from 1933 until his death in 1955.

Happy 2019, New Jersey!