Happy New Beer’s Eve! (Yes, it’s a thing!)

It's here. Another holiday for us to celebrate on the Morning Show. New Beer's Eve . It's the day before the anniversary of the end of Prohibition in 1933.

To help us bring in the holiday in style, we'll be joined by the great folks from Triumph Brewery. The Princeton location, which I've had many outstanding dinners with friends and family is one of my go-to spots, opened in March of 1995. The food is great, the beer is great and the staff is friendly and competent. The Princeton location is very cool with a bar you step down to get to as it was built in an old bowling alley. They also have a location in New Hope, PA and a brand new restaurant/Brewery opening in Red Bank soon.

The good news for the morning crew is that the Triumph team will be bringing us growlers of their latest beer. It's gonna be a great morning!

