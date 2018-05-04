Happy Cinco-de-Cuatro!

No, Friday wasn't Cinco de Mayo. It was May the Fourth...to some, Star Wars Day. But since my friend and Chasing News colleague Paul Porowski wasn't available, we went with a different theme altogether...it's Cinco-de-Cuarto!

Although, other than Producer Kristen who gave us the idea, most of our team didn't get the "Arrested Development" reference, that did not stop us from celebrating. Basically, we acknowledged the Mexican holiday, Star Wars Day and Cinco-de-Cuatro with, well, what else? Colombian food! Our friends at one of the best food trucks in New Jersey, the great folks at Empanada Monster, were on hand to make a delicious and yes, very filling breakfast!

Thanks to Eric, Maria and Christine for taking the time to celebrate a fictitious holiday with us on the morning show. We're definitely doing this again next year.

Bill Spadea is on the air weekdays from 6 to 10 a.m., talkin’ Jersey, taking your calls at 1-800-283-1015. Tweet him @NJ1015 or @BillSpadea. The opinions expressed here are solely those of Bill Spadea.

More from New Jersey 101.5: