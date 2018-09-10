Happiest States in America: New Jersey not in top ten

Wallethub.com released a study that ranked all 50 states in terms of happiness , and New Jersey ranked 13th. Some of the categories that were used include “Emotional and Physical Well-Being” (where we did well, ranking third), “Work Environment” (where were awful, ranking 44th), and “Community and Environment” (where we ranked 38th).

Some other findings that are subcategories of the main ones: We are very low in Adult Depression (2nd lowest), but also low in Sports Participation Rate (48th); others where we did well are Suicide Rate (the very lowest) and Divorce Rate (3rd). Another bad one, though, is Long Term Unemployment (2nd worst). Put it all together, and we’re 13th, middle of the pack. Hawaii was the happiest, West Virginia the least happy.

