Hamilton PD participate in children’s reading program

This week, we're proud to recognize the Hamilton Police Department for the first #BlueFriday of 2019.

The outstanding officers take the idea of community policing to the next level holding a reading session at the local library with kids in town. It's as simple as that — police officers taking time out of their duties to reach kids in a way that can have a long lasting and very positive impact.

The men and women in the Hamilton PD get that the role of an officer is to protect, serve and make sure that there is a strong bond with the community. Police officers don't just protect our community, they are an integral part of our community.

Special thanks to Officer Geoff Nielson for taking the time to really relate to the kids. The next reading event is coming up in March!

