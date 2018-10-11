Hamilton man dies after being hit by two cars

HAMILTON (Mercer) — A 52-year-old township man died after being struck by two separate vehicles on Thursday morning.

Thomas Murphy was crossing South Broad Street near Argonne Avenue about 6:40 a.m. and was hit by 2007 Nissan Altima driven by David Marshall, 74, of Hamilton, and a 2004 Acura MDX driven by Juan Roca, 38, of Trenton, according to Hamilton police.

Both cars were traveling eastbound. Police said that Murphy was running across the road. He was declared dead at the scene.

Broad Street carries traffic between Route 195 and Route 130 and was closed for three hours.

Marshall was hospitalized at Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital in Hamilton. Roca was not injured.

Police asked any witnesses to the incident to call their Traffic Unit at 609-581-4000.

EDITOR'S NOTE: An earlier version of this story used a photo of a police vehicle not related to the township or the accident.

Contact reporter Dan Alexander at Dan.Alexander@townsquaremedia.com or via Twitter @DanAlexanderNJ