HAMILTON (Mercer) — A collection drive is in place to benefit the sisters who survived Monday's house collapse, which officials said was caused by long-term water damage.

The 16- and 20-year-old daughters of Tika Miller Justice, 38, on Tuesday, continued their recovery from injuries suffered during the pancake-like collapse of the three-story home on South Broad Street. Hamilton Fire Department Capt. Ferdinand Mather said that Justice was discovered in the rubble shielding her daughter.

Justice's brother, Brushaun Davis, told NBC 4 New York that he's not surprised by her last act of bravery.

"She'll save her kid before she saves herself," he said.

Officials say long-term water damage caused a house collapse in New Jersey that killed a woman and seriously injured her two daughters.

(Hamilton Township Professional Firefighters)

A report issued Tuesday by the township's Division of Engineering cited water penetration and aging materials as the main factors in the collapse that occurred shortly before 7 a.m. Monday.

Water penetration through an exterior wall spurred extensive deterioration that caused a block to disintegrate, the report stated, which resulted in several floor joists slipping off their supports.

(Hamilton Township Professional Firefighters)

The sisters lost everything in the collapse and are in need of the basics, according to Hamilton Mayor Kelly Yaede.

“In addition to our compassion and prayers during this very difficult time, these two young daughters of our community are also in need of our town’s generosity,” Yaede said in a statement.

Tika Miller-Justice (Tika Miller-Justice via Facebook)

The township teamed up with Rev Dr. Joseph E. Woods — the pastor of nearby St. Phillips Baptist Church – and Angelo Hall, the executive director of the John O. Wilson Neighborhood Service Center, to create collaborative collection effort to assist.

The most needed items are:

Shoes (Women’s Sizes 10 & 11)

Clothes/Outfits (Sizes Large, X-Large and XX-Large)

Undergarments (Sizes Large, X-Large)

Gift card Donations are also welcomed

Donations may be left Monday-Friday at the John O. Wilson Neighborhood Service Center 9 a.m. - 5 p.m. and at the St. Phillips Baptist Church Monday through Friday 5 p.m. - 7 p.m. and weekends 10 a.m. - noon.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Contact reporter Dan Alexander at Dan.Alexander@townsquaremedia.com or via Twitter @DanAlexanderNJ