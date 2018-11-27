Gusty wind will keep NJ’s weather blustery for several days

Before we talk about wind and cold, let's wrap up the recent heavy rain. November has been a very wet month — of course, that follows a trend of very wet months across 2018.

At Atlantic City International Airport, the monthly rainfall total hit double digits on Monday — now up to 10.59". That is already ACY's wettest November on record, and currently ranks as the 7th wettest month ever recorded (records dating back to 1958). With 61.91" of precipitation since January 1, 2018 is also now the wettest year since 1958. Wow!

It's also worth mentioning that we have several residual flooding issues across the state, as a result of that double dose of heavy rain. The Barnegat Bay is running particularly high

Thankfully, our weather will dry out considerably Tuesday . NW NJ is actually just barely missing out on a significant storm system that is dumping snow from Pennsylvania to New York to New England. That has driven some very light snow into northern New Jersey (around I-80/I-78) for Tuesday morning But I'm generally keeping precipitation out of Tuesday's forecast. That system will be close enough to produce partly to mostly cloudy skies over North Jersey throughout the day. Farther south in the Garden State, sunshine should win the sky.

As I mentioned, our big weather story for the next three days will be elevated winds. I'm already seeing regular gusts over 20 mph (especially along the Jersey Shore). Gusts to about 30 mph will be possible throughout Tuesday.

That's not a ferocious or damaging or "batten down the hatches" kind of wind. Just a reminder to secure your garbage cans, and consider a heavier jacket to bundle up against the extra chill!

Meanwhile, temperatures won't go very far — we're around 40 degrees Tuesday morning , and will only peak in the lower to mid 40s Tuesday afternoon .

Tuesday night is going to be cold and pretty bitter, as our wind doesn't die down much. As thermometers sink to about the freezing point (lower to mid 30s), the wind will continue to blow at 10 to 20 mph. That's enough to push the wind chill ("feels like" temperature) into the 20s for most of the state for most of the night. (Teens are possible in the coldest and/or windiest spots.) Skies will be partly cloudy with dry weather overnight.

Winds look slightly stronger on Wednesday , with gusts potentially hitting 35 mph. I think temperatures will end up a few degrees cooler as well, in the lower 40s for most. (Only upper 30s in North Jersey.) Sunshine will be limited, and there could be a few snowflakes flying around.

We'll have to endure one more breezy day on Thursday , with wind gusts in the 25 mph neighborhood. It will be a sunny day with slightly warmer temperatures, topping out in the mid to upper 40s.

The persistent wind will finally calm down on Friday . Just in time for our next storm system, of course. Clouds will increase throughout the day, and we'll see showers move in around Friday late afternoon into Friday evening . I'm seeing mostly light rain from this one. But my gut is still hanging on a threat for a wintry mix component in the northern part of the state.

A more potent storm system is modeled to arrive Saturday , bringing yet another round of heavy, steady rain to New Jersey to kick off the month of December. At the moment, I'm seeing the wettest weather from Saturday late afternoon until early Sunday morning .

