One dead, 20 injured as gunfire erupts at Trenton arts festival

TRENTON — One person is dead and more than a dozen injured after shots were fired at an all-night arts festival early Sunday morning.

The shots were fired by several males around 2:50 a.m at the Art All Night Trenton 2018 festival at the Roebling Wire Works Building on South Clinton Avenue, sending attendees scrambling for cover, according to Mercer County Prosecutor Angelo Onofri.

One of the suspects in the shooting, a 33-year-old man, was killed, according to Onofri.

Onofri said 20 people were injured, including a 13-year-old boy, and are being treated at several hospitals. Sixteen of those injuries are gunshot wounds.

About 1,000 people were at the festival, according to police. The Trentonian reported that the festival site was strewn with broken glass and other debris after the shots were fired.

The festival, billed as "24 hours of community, creativity and inspiration," started at 3 p.m. on Saturday afternoon, and was scheduled to go 24 straight hours. The remainder of the festival was cancelled after the shooting.

"We’re still processing much of this and we don’t have many answers at this time but please know that our staff, our volunteers, our artists and musicians all seem to be healthy and accounted for. Our sincere, heartfelt sympathies are with those who were injured," read a statement on the event's Facebook page, adding that artwork on display cannot yet be release.

Angelo Nicolo told 6 ABC Action News that he and his brother were at the event when they heard loud popping sounds. He said people started running down the street.

"I saw two police officers escort a guy that got shot in the leg, they bandaged him up and whisked him away," Nicolo said.

