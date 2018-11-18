Gunman on the loose, shot Monmouth Co. teen in the back, cops say

LONG BRANCH — Authorities are looking for the gunman they say shot a Monmouth County teen this week.

Marc Zayas, 18, of Long Branch, is charged with attempted murder, possession of a weapon for unlawful purpose and unlawful possession of a weapon, according to the Monmouth County Prosecutor's Office. Authorities are urging anyone with information on his whereabouts to come forward.

Long Branch Police responded to a call around 12:01 p.m. Thursday for shots on Morris Avenue, the prosecutor's office said. Police found an 18-year-old with a gunshot in the back, it said. He was taken to a local hospital where he was in critical, but stable condition as of Friday night.

The prosecutor's office didn't say how it identified Zayas as a suspect — only that a "joint investigation was immediately launched by the Monmouth County Prosecutor’s Office and the Long Branch Police Department."

In a press release about the search, Monmouth County Prosecutor Christopher J. Gramiccioni warned that police are "prepared to charge any individuals who play a role in obstructing the apprehension of Zayas or those who assist in concealing him from law enforcement officials."

The prosecutor's office is asking anyone with information to contact Detective Wayne Raynor at 800-533-7443 or Long Branch Police Department Detective Nicholas Romano at 732-547-3949.

