Gun-wielding ATV riders injure four in Trenton, report says

TRENTON — Four people were struck by gunfire from a group of people riding ATV's and dirt bikes, one of which that ran over a 7-year-old boy on Saturday night.

The riders were arguing and firing guns at each other as they rode along Union Avenue near Cooper Pool around 9 p.m., according to Trenton police spokesman Lt. Stephen Varn Two men and and women standing with a group of people were injured by gun fire along with a fourth male on Centre Street a half-mile away.

The male shot on Centre Street had emergency surgery at Capital Health Medical Center .

Varn said it remained under investigation whether or not someone from the group may have returned fire. Police believe the group was targeted by the riders.

The boy was struck by one of the dirt bikes, according to police. He was hospitalized for minor injuries.

Varn said police recovered a dirt bike and handgun.

