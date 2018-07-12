Guide to picking your own blueberries in New Jersey
Blueberries are New Jersey's official state fruit and the state is one of the top producers of blueberries in the U.S.
There are countless places where you can buy blueberries in New Jersey, but if you want to make your blueberry experience something special, you may want to pick your own. Here are some farms in New Jersey that offer pick-your-own blueberries.
Atlantic County
- B&B Farms (Galloway) — bbfarmsnj.com
- Blueberry Bill Farm (Hammonton) —blueberrybillfarms.com
- DiMeo’s U-Pick Blueberry Farm (Hammonton) — dimeofarms.com
- Legendary Blueberries (Egg Harbor)— facebook.com/pages/Legendary-Blueberry-Farm
- Lindsay’s Blueberry Farm (Hammonton) — facebook.com/LindsaysBlueberries
Burlington County
- Ash PYO Blueberries (aka, Warren Ash) (Pemberton) — facebook.com/ASHberryfarm
- Bear Berries (Browns Mills) — facebook.com/bearberries91
- Fred + III (Pemberton) — fredplusthree.com
- Haines Berry Farm (Pemberton) — hainesberryfarm.com
- Wilson Blueberries (Pemberton) — facebook.com/Wilson-Blueberries
- Johnson’s Corner Farm (Medford) — johnsonsfarm.com
- New Lisbon Blueberries (New Lisbon) — facebook.com/New-Lisbon-Blueberries
- Thompson’s Blueberries (Vincentown) — facebook.com/pages/biz/urban_farm/Thompsons-Blueberries
- Wells Blueberries (Vincentown) — facebook.com/WellsPickYourOwnBlueberries
Cape May
- Allen Family Farm (Woodbine) — facebook.com/theallenfamilyfarm
- Littleworth Tree Farm (Petersburg) — littleworthfarm.com
- Stiles Farm and Nursery (Cape May Court House) — visitnjfarms.org/Stiles_Farm___Nursery
Gloucester County
- Mood’s Farm Market (Mullica Hill) — moodsfarmmarket.com
Hunterdon County
- Phillips Farm (Milford) — phillipsfarms.com
Mercer County
- Terhune Orchards (Princeton) — terhuneorchards.com
Middlesex County
- Stults Farm (Cranbury) — stultsfarm.com
- Von Thun’s Country Farm Market (Monmouth Junction) — vonthunfarms.com
Monmouth County
- Earth Friendly Organic Farm (Clarksburg) —earthfriendlyorganicfarm.com
- Happy Day Farm (Manalapan) — happydayfarmnj.com
Morris County
- Alstede Farms (Chester) — alstedefarms.com
- Hillview Farms (Gillette) — hillviewfarmnj.com
Ocean County
- Brookville Farms (Barnegat) —https://www.facebook.com/brookvillefarmsnj
- Champion U-Pick (Whiting) — berrywerks.com/farms/103647
- Emery’s Farm (New Egypt) — emerysfarm.com
Somerset County
- Snyders Farm (Somerset) — Snyders-farm.com
Sussex County
- Lucey’s Berry Farm (Lafayette) — berrywerks.com
Warren County
- Kimball’s Farm and U-Pick (Belvidere) — sites.google.com/site/kimballsfarm
- Race Farm (Blairstown) — racefarmllc.com
