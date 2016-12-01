Guadagno: $15 minimum wage would mean self-service gas

MONROE — Lt. Gov. Kim Guadagno is back on the same page with Gov. Chris Christie when it comes to a $15 minimum wage.

Speaking at the the New Jersey Gasoline, Convenience Store and Automotive Association Summit in Monroe on Wednesday, Guadagno told members she is against a $15 minimum wage because it would lead to more “self-serve” situations for customers, according to NorthJersey.com .

"You go to $15 minimum wage, you’re not going to be able to hire that high school kid, or that senior citizen, or that person who is here trying to move here from out of the country," Guadagno told NJGCA members, according to the report, and warned that motorists would likely use more self-service kiosks already being used by restaurants.

She said the minimum wage is not a living wage, but a "stepping stone up," according to the report.

Christie vetoed a bill in August that would have raised the minimum wage to $15 an hour by 2021, a move supported by NJGCA executive director Sal Risalvato. It is currently $8.38.

"The ignorance displayed by those advocates who seem to think the only reason workers are not paid more is 'corporate greed' on the part of business owners is shocking and insulting, and I am glad that we have a Governor who recognizes the challenges of being an employer and will fight against feel‐good legislation that will squeeze business owners out of existence," Risalvato said in a statement at the time.

Guadagno also spoke against requiring private employers to provide paid sick leave and said it should be up to businesses as to what benefits they offer employees.

The lieutenant governor broke with Christie on the 23-cent-a-gallon gas tax increase and the recent ballot question dedicating transportation trust fund money to transportation projects.

More from New Jersey 101.5: