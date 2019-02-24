Green Brook business’ brand new home destroyed by fire

GREEN BROOK — A two alarm fire shut down Route 22 for several hours early Sunday morning.

Flames broke out at the Fitz Fish Ponds store on the eastbound side of the highway in Green Brook around 11:30 p.m. on Saturday night, according to the Finderne Fire Department of neighboring Bridgewater. The fire sent plumes of thick smoke into the air.

RLS Metro Breaking News reported flames were shooting out of the building as firefighters looked for other water sources and could not prevent the roof from collapsing.

Fire at Fitz Fish Ponds in Green Brook (RLS Metro Breaking News)

Fire officials told he news outlet the fire was brought under control by 12:45 a.m. and crews remained on scene for much of the night to put out hot spots. No one was inside the building at the time of the fire.

According to the company's website it had recently moved into the facility.

