Contact Us
Make My Homepage

Great Adventure hiring 4,000 for upcoming season

By Adam Hochron January 23, 2018 12:36 PM
Main entrance to Six Flags Great Adventure in Jackson
Main entrance to Six Flags Great Adventure in Jackson (Dan Alexander, Townsquare Media NJ)

JACKSON — Six Flags Great Adventure and Hurricane Harbor will be hiring more than 4,000 for the 2018 season.

The two parks will be hosting a series of job fairs, auditions and rehiring events in order to fill those positions. Events will also be held at local schools and events throughout New York, New Jersey and Pennsylvania.

“Through four seasons, Six Flags offers incredible opportunities for practical, resume-building experience,” Christine Parker, the park’s director of human resources and administration, said. “We provide a place for many young workers to gain their first valuable work experience, as well as a stepping stone for others to grow and reach that next level in their careers.”

In filling the 4,000 positions Parker said the parks are looking for people of all ages and backgrounds for a wide variety of roles. For teenagers, adults and senior citizens,the opportunities are “endless,” Parker said.

“Those looking for a future in law enforcement can begin here in security or loss prevention; students exploring business have a wide variety of choices from marketing to finance and retail,” she said.

More information about jobs available and how to apply for them can be found at sixflagsjobs.com.

More From New Jersey 101.5

Subscribe to New Jersey 101.5 FM on

 

Contact reporter Adam Hochron at 609-359-5326 or Adam.Hochron@townsquaremedia.com

Sign up for the NJ1015.com Newsletter

Get the best of NJ1015.com delivered to your inbox every day.
Filed Under: | | | Category: New Jersey News

Best of NJ101.5

Recommended For You

Best of the Web

Leave a Comment

Welcome back to New Jersey Insiders

It appears that you already have an account created within our VIP network of sites on . To keep your personal information safe, we need to verify that it's really you. To activate your account, please confirm your password. When you have confirmed your password, you will be able to log in through Facebook on both sites.

Forgot your password?

YES, Activate My Account Now!

*Please note that your prizes and activities will not be shared between programs within our VIP network.

Welcome back to New Jersey Insiders

It appears that you already have an account on this site associated with . To connect your existing account just click on the account activation button below. You will maintain your existing VIP profile. After you do this, you will be able to always log in to http://nj1015.com using your original account information.

YES, Activate My Account Now!

*Please note that your prizes and activities will not be shared between programs within our VIP network.

We're Almost There!

Please fill out the information below to help us provide you a better experience.

Continue and Activate

Log in to New Jersey Insiders

(Forgot your password?)

Not a member? Sign up here

Sign up for New Jersey Insiders

Register Now

Sign up for New Jersey Insiders quickly by connecting your Facebook account. It's just as secure and no password to remember!

Sign up to have exclusive New Jersey Insiders contests, events, coupons, presales, and much more delivered to you for FREE.

New Jersey 101.5 FM