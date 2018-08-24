Grandmother dies after being shot in car in Camden

CAMDEN — Unanswered questions surround the August 11 fatal shooting of a mother of five.

Police found Michelle Huelas, 46, of Burlington Township, in a vehicle at Broadway at Kaighn Avenue just before 4 p.m. when her husband flagged down officers and told them about the shooting.

She was taken to Cooper University Hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

No arrests have been made in the case.

Alex McVeigh, spokeswoman for the prosecutor's office said that sue to the nature of the investigation, the Camden County Prosecutor’s Office could not release information about the homicide at an earlier date.

Prosecutors have not publicly revealed what else Huelas' husband told police or whether they know the circumstances surrounding the shooting.

Huelas also had two grandchildren, according to her obituary . Her funeral was earlier this week.

The shooting took place several days after two undercover Camden County police officer were shot in their vehicle on a Camden street. McVeigh said there is no connection between the cases.

Officials ask anyone with information about he incident to cal 856-225-8407 or 856 757-7420.

