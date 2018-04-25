Grade Murphy’s 100 days and describe in 1 word

If you count his inauguration day, Wednesday is 100 days of Phil Murphy as your governor. It's been a time honored tradition to assess governors and presidents at their 100 day mark. Where is Murphy standing in the polls while he still has that new car smell about him? In a Monmouth University poll released this week he stands as New Jersey's 3rd most popular governor only behind Brendan Byrne and Tom Kean. That's not bad, but it's really early. Murphy was viewed favorably by 42% of NJ vs. 26% negatively. The rest felt indifferent one way or the other, which is maybe the real story of why this guy was elected.