Gov. Murphy’s brother-in-law to oversee his blind trust

TRENTON — Gov. Phil Murphy has signed an agreement putting financial assets into a blind trust that his brother-in-law will oversee.

The State Ethics Commission approved the agreement in April, roughly a month before the Democratic governor and his trustee, Stephen Snyder, signed it. The commission shared the document Wednesday with The Associated Press.

The agreement honors a promise Murphy made during the campaign to wall off his financial assets to avoid conflicts of interest. Murphy's office says the document "represents yet another promise kept."

Financial disclosure forms for Murphy and other officials also became available Wednesday. Murphy reported cash on hand of between $250,000 and $500,000.

Murphy is a wealthy former Goldman Sachs executive who used millions of his own cash to finance his gubernatorial campaign.

