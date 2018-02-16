Gov. Murphy wants to turn ‘thoughts and prayers’ into action

TRENTON — As the families of victims and survivors call for action to accompany the thoughts and prayers sent their way, Gov Phil Murphy seems determined to make their request a reality.

The governor ordered flags at state buildings and facilities to be flown at half staff on Tuesday. The 11th executive order of his administration also vowed to mourn the victims by doing "everything we can both to prevent these senseless and heartbreaking mass shootings from happening in our state and to end the epidemic of gun violence that plagues far too many of our communities."

His wife, Tammy Murphy, on Friday said she is "still crying" about Wednesday's shooting at Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida, which killed 17 students and teachers.

"Words cannot describe the pain we all feel, the agony of the Parkland families and communities. As a mother my heart breaks. We need change. Gun reform now," she tweeted.

The day before the shooting, Murphy and Attorney General Gurbir Grewal said they would rescind Christie administration rules that made it easier for residents to apply for gun carry permit.

“Our ultimate goal is to solidify New Jersey’s handgun permitting rule language in its prior form – as advocated by the Legislature, and consistent with two prior decisions rendered by the state’s highest court," Grewal said. "New Jersey’s law should be clear – private citizens should not be able to carry weapons based on mere generalized fear."

The plan is part of five bills that Murphy believes would reduce gun violence in New Jersey, including a reduction in the maximum capacity of ammunition magazines to 10 rounds, prohibiting ammunition capable of penetrating body armor, and revising the definition of a destructive device to include certain weapons of 50 caliber or greater.

