Got pothole damage? How to file a claim in New Jersey

The potholes littering New Jersey's roadways have given new meaning to the phrase "keep your eyes on the road."

While many people hit potholes all over the state, few try to get refunds from the state for any damage they incur. A spokesperson for the treasury department has told New Jersey 101.5 the state is immune from pothole claims unless it can be proven "that the state was aware of the pothole, had more than sufficient time and resources to repair it, yet failed to make the repair."

In 2016 the state received reports of more than 2,000 potholes on New Jersey roads, while receiving just 431 claims for pothole related damage on state highways. The Department of the Treasury reported just three percent of the claims ended in the filers getting any sort of reimbursement.

So there's a hurdle to overcome, but if you'd like to try:

Drivers who find themselves driving cars damaged by potholes can call 1-800-POTHOLE, or fill out a form on the Department of Transportation's website .

There are also hotlines to report potholes on county roads:

• Atlantic: 877.426.7623

• Bergen: 201.646.2808

• Burlington: 609.726.7300/609.265.5717

• Cape May: 609.465.1035

• Camden: 856.566.2980

• Cumberland: 856.453.2192

• Essex: 973.239.3366 Extension 2220

• Gloucester: 800.768.4653

• Hudson: 201.915.1373 Extension 6975/78

• Hunterdon: 908.788.1178

• Mercer: 609.530.7510

• Middlesex: 732.940.3800

• Monmouth: 732.431.6550

• Morris: 973.285.6763

• Ocean: 732.929.2133

• Passaic: 973.881.4500

• Salem: 856.769.0453

• Somerset: 908-541-5021

• Sussex: 973.579.0430/973.579.0465

• Union: 908.789.3660

• Warren: 908.475.7984

The Turnpike Authority also has a form to report potholes and other maintenance issues on both the Turnpike and the Parkway.

