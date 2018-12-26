Got an Amazon Alexa device? Get NJ 101.5 radio and more

There are countless new Alexa devices available from Amazon and its partners -- which means there are now countless ways to get New Jersey 101.5 via Amazon Alexa.

Hear news, traffic, weather and your favorite talk show hosts any time, from any location, using yo ur Echo, Echo Dot, Echo Show, or any other Alexa-enabled device. It even works with the Amazon shopping app on your phone.

How to listen to New Jersey 101.5 radio on Amazon Alexa:

Download the Alexa app (find Apple version here or the Android version here ).

or the Android version ). Click here to enable the New Jersey 101.5 skill .

Once you've enabled the skill, just say, “Alexa, play New Jersey One Oh One Five."

Enjoy!

Get the New Jersey 101.5 News Flash Briefing on Amazon Alexa:

Click here to enable the New Jersey 101.5 News flash briefing skill . The news briefing is updated every morning.

Once you've enabled the skill, just say, “Alexa, what's my flash briefing?"

Don't own an Amazon device? Want to learn more about Alexa? Find out everything you need to know from Amazon.com.

Still having trouble? We're happy to help. Send us an email at Trenton.DME@townsquaremedia.com .