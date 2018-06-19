GOP candidate in NJ says diversity will turn state into Afghanistan

SOMERS POINT — The U.S. House candidate who drew criticism for calling diversity "a bunch of crap" is also critical of a new diversity initiative for state troopers and state and county prosecutors.

Republican lawyer Seth Grossman said the initiative would serve to "make a mockery of the law and will put the public in great danger.”

"One of New Jersey’s greatest strengths is the diversity of its residents,” Attorney General Gurbir S. Grewal said Monday in announcing the initiative with the Department of Law & Public Safety’s Diversity Council.

"At the Department of Law & Public Safety, we have a special responsibility to reflect and promote that diversity, not simply as the employer of a large and talented workforce, but also as a law enforcement agency tasked with guaranteeing equal protection of our laws and as a regular purchaser of professional services, including outside legal counsel. We must ensure that our actions reflect our values," the former Bergen County prosecutor said.

Grossman predicted that the "evil and un-American perversion of 'diversity' will create a situation like what currently exists in Afghanistan, Lebanon and Syria.

"The greatness of America is overcoming diversity to create one united nation with single language, Constitution, and culture of liberty. That culture is based on the idea of 'Love thy neighbor as thyself' which is deeply rooted in the Jewish, Christian, Hindu, and Buddhist religions. America’s motto is 'E pluribus unum,' out of many come one, not diversity."

“Before Governor Murphy completely screws up the State Police with his diversity quotas, why not try it on the Rutgers basketball team, and see if it helps them win more games,” Grossman said Tuesday in a statement released to the press.

Grossman will face Democrat Jeff Van Drew in the 2nd Congressional District to replace GOP incumbent Frank LoBiondo.

Grossman doubled down after defending calling diversity "a bunch of crap" during a primary campaign in April

"I guess the irony of it, is my view, the best way to bring diversity to the Republican party, is for Republicans to openly say that the whole idea of diversity is a bunch of crap, and un-American," Grossman said during the event, which was recorded on video.

"Now what diversity has become, it's been an excuse, by Democrats — communists and socialists basically — to say that we're not all created equal," Grossman continues in the video. "That some people ... if somebody is lesser qualified, they will get a job anyway, or they'll get into college anyway, because of the tribe that they're with — what group, what box they fit into. You know, woman, African American, Hispanic — they're chopping us up in these different pieces and getting us fighting against each other instead of spending our time saying everybody should be judged by their own talent, their work..."

Van Drew on Monday said he was "very sad to find out that Seth doesn't appreciate the diversity that has made America the greatest country on earth."