Contact Us
Make My Homepage

RIP, Jake ‘The Tank’ — Don’t let his suffering be in vain

By Liz Jeressi January 22, 2018 12:00 PM
Jake Honig
Jake Honig

It is a sad, sad time for family, friends, and the whole community of people who have shown such love for 7-year-old “Jake the Tank.”

It broke my heart Sunday morning to receive a message from Mike Honig, Jake’s dad, saying his precious little boy had passed away in his sleep after battling cancer since the age of 2.

For Mike, Janet (Jake’s mom), and Gianna (Jake’s 6-year old sister), I am offering up prayers for you to be surrounded by love through the heartbreak and devastation of such an unfair loss.

As a mom, I honestly don’t know how any parent can get through something like this except through the faith that God and Heaven do exist.

If there is a silver lining, it might just be that Jake was a hero right up until he left. Because of the way he fought his battle, and because he is so well-loved by so many, the story 94.3 The Point published last week on behalf of Jake and his family made it to the governor, who called Mike and expressed support and interest in trying to help other children suffering with medical problems.

Jake’s family has asked that medical marijuana patients be allowed easier access to the drug. Because of the use of cannabis oil, Jake’s parents had been able to eliminate six of the pharmaceuticals that Jake was taking 3 times a day. All of those drugs were really taking a toll on Jake, whereas family members say medical marijuana had been the best way to keep Jake’s symptoms under control without having to force pills down his throat.

Howell Police support a young boy, help Marines in need

The Honig family is asking you to write to the governor and ask for two things:

1. Increase the allowable amount of medical marijuana to over 2 onces per month, since that isn’t nearly enough to cover a full 30 days of what a child like Jake needs.

2. Let the dispensaries produce the oils to sell to these patients so that they don’t have to take home a flower and learn how to cook and extract on their own.

To contact the governor’s office on behalf of the Honig family, please CLICK HERE. You can also Tweet @GovMurphy.

I am hoping that when they feel able to, Mike, Janet, and Gianna will share with us their own tribute to Jake so that we can share it with all of you and memorialize Jake the way his family would want him to be remembered.

This beautiful family has had such an impact on all of us and has shown what unconditional love and a willingness to share Jake with the world can do to spread love so far and wide. The Honig family has shown me just how supportive and generous people really are. I believe that everyone who was involved in Jake’s story would have done even more if it meant being able to keep this beautiful boy here on planet Earth even longer.

Liz Jerssei hosts the morning show at 94.3 The Point, New Jersey 101.5’s sister station. 

More from New Jersey 101.5:

Subscribe to New Jersey 101.5 FM on

Sign up for the NJ1015.com Newsletter

Get the best of NJ1015.com delivered to your inbox every day.
Filed Under: | Category: New Jersey News | Talking About ...

Best of NJ101.5

Recommended For You

Best of the Web

Leave a Comment

Welcome back to New Jersey Insiders

It appears that you already have an account created within our VIP network of sites on . To keep your personal information safe, we need to verify that it's really you. To activate your account, please confirm your password. When you have confirmed your password, you will be able to log in through Facebook on both sites.

Forgot your password?

YES, Activate My Account Now!

*Please note that your prizes and activities will not be shared between programs within our VIP network.

Welcome back to New Jersey Insiders

It appears that you already have an account on this site associated with . To connect your existing account just click on the account activation button below. You will maintain your existing VIP profile. After you do this, you will be able to always log in to http://nj1015.com using your original account information.

YES, Activate My Account Now!

*Please note that your prizes and activities will not be shared between programs within our VIP network.

We're Almost There!

Please fill out the information below to help us provide you a better experience.

Continue and Activate

Log in to New Jersey Insiders

(Forgot your password?)

Not a member? Sign up here

Sign up for New Jersey Insiders

Register Now

Sign up for New Jersey Insiders quickly by connecting your Facebook account. It's just as secure and no password to remember!

Sign up to have exclusive New Jersey Insiders contests, events, coupons, presales, and much more delivered to you for FREE.

New Jersey 101.5 FM