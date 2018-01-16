Contact Us
Make My Homepage

Good Riddance, Christie (Song parody)

By Kylie Moore January 16, 2018 2:48 PM
NJ Gov. Chris Christie Speaks At Gov't And Media Conference
Getty Images

With the Christie era at its end, it’s time we say (or sing) farewell to Chris Christie. What better song to do this with than with Green Day’s “Good Riddance”? Joe Votruba and I took the liberty of rewriting the lyrics to the classic song so you can join us.

Subscribe to New Jersey 101.5 FM on

[Verse 1]
Another governor, what are we gonna do?
I can’t believe there was a point where we loved you
You told us to get the hell off of the beach
It was all downhill, presidency out of reach

[Hook]
Bridgegate was unforgivable, and so were your lies
We hope you had the time of your life

[Verse 2]
You fought with teachers, and you hiked up the gas tax
You opposed marijuana without knowing facts
You kicked us off the beach and ruined 4th of July
Your Statehouse renovations bleeding us dry

[Hook]
Bridgegate was unforgivable, and so were your lies
We hope you had the time of your life

[Violin Break]

[Hook]
Bridgegate was unforgivable, and so were your lies
We hope you had the time of your life
Bridgegate was unforgivable, and so were your lies
We hope you had the time of your life

So farewell, Chris Christie. Don’t let the door hit you on your way out.

Follow Kylie Moore on Twitter and Instagram. Follow Joe Votruba on FacebookTwitter and Instagram.

More from New Jersey 101.5:

Subscribe to New Jersey 101.5 FM on

Sign up for the NJ1015.com Newsletter

Get the best of NJ1015.com delivered to your inbox every day.
Filed Under: | Category: Deminski & Doyle | Talking About ...

Best of NJ101.5

Recommended For You

Best of the Web

Leave a Comment

Welcome back to New Jersey Insiders

It appears that you already have an account created within our VIP network of sites on . To keep your personal information safe, we need to verify that it's really you. To activate your account, please confirm your password. When you have confirmed your password, you will be able to log in through Facebook on both sites.

Forgot your password?

YES, Activate My Account Now!

*Please note that your prizes and activities will not be shared between programs within our VIP network.

Welcome back to New Jersey Insiders

It appears that you already have an account on this site associated with . To connect your existing account just click on the account activation button below. You will maintain your existing VIP profile. After you do this, you will be able to always log in to http://nj1015.com using your original account information.

YES, Activate My Account Now!

*Please note that your prizes and activities will not be shared between programs within our VIP network.

We're Almost There!

Please fill out the information below to help us provide you a better experience.

Continue and Activate

Log in to New Jersey Insiders

(Forgot your password?)

Not a member? Sign up here

Sign up for New Jersey Insiders

Register Now

Sign up for New Jersey Insiders quickly by connecting your Facebook account. It's just as secure and no password to remember!

Sign up to have exclusive New Jersey Insiders contests, events, coupons, presales, and much more delivered to you for FREE.

New Jersey 101.5 FM