Good Riddance, Christie (Song parody)

Getty Images

With the Christie era at its end, it’s time we say (or sing) farewell to Chris Christie. What better song to do this with than with Green Day’s “Good Riddance”? Joe Votruba and I took the liberty of rewriting the lyrics to the classic song so you can join us.

Subscribe to New Jersey 101.5 FM on

[Verse 1]

Another governor, what are we gonna do?

I can’t believe there was a point where we loved you

You told us to get the hell off of the beach

It was all downhill, presidency out of reach

[Hook]

Bridgegate was unforgivable, and so were your lies

We hope you had the time of your life

[Verse 2]

You fought with teachers, and you hiked up the gas tax

You opposed marijuana without knowing facts

You kicked us off the beach and ruined 4th of July

Your Statehouse renovations bleeding us dry

[Hook]

Bridgegate was unforgivable, and so were your lies

We hope you had the time of your life

[Violin Break]

[Hook]

Bridgegate was unforgivable, and so were your lies

We hope you had the time of your life

Bridgegate was unforgivable, and so were your lies

We hope you had the time of your life

So farewell, Chris Christie. Don’t let the door hit you on your way out.

Follow Kylie Moore on Twitter and Instagram. Follow Joe Votruba on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

More from New Jersey 101.5:

Subscribe to New Jersey 101.5 FM on