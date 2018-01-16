Good Riddance, Christie (Song parody)
With the Christie era at its end, it’s time we say (or sing) farewell to Chris Christie. What better song to do this with than with Green Day’s “Good Riddance”? Joe Votruba and I took the liberty of rewriting the lyrics to the classic song so you can join us.
[Verse 1]
Another governor, what are we gonna do?
I can’t believe there was a point where we loved you
You told us to get the hell off of the beach
It was all downhill, presidency out of reach
[Hook]
Bridgegate was unforgivable, and so were your lies
We hope you had the time of your life
[Verse 2]
You fought with teachers, and you hiked up the gas tax
You opposed marijuana without knowing facts
You kicked us off the beach and ruined 4th of July
Your Statehouse renovations bleeding us dry
[Hook]
Bridgegate was unforgivable, and so were your lies
We hope you had the time of your life
[Violin Break]
[Hook]
Bridgegate was unforgivable, and so were your lies
We hope you had the time of your life
Bridgegate was unforgivable, and so were your lies
We hope you had the time of your life
So farewell, Chris Christie. Don’t let the door hit you on your way out.
