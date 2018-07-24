Goldfish crackers recalled for possible presence of Salmonella

CAMDEN — Another product has been recalled because of the possible presence of salmonella, the latest which involves products marketed toward children.

The voluntary recall by Pepperidge Farms of four varieties of its Goldfish snack crackers joins recalls of Ritz Bitz and sandwiches by Mondelez Global LLC of Riz Crackers and all packages of Kelloggs Honey Smacks.

The New Jersey Department of Health reported four cases of salmonella related to the Honey Smacks recall in Gloucester and Mercer counties, plus two in Bergen County.

The Goldfish recall was prompted by one of its suppliers recalling whey powder due to the possible presence of salmonella. The affected Goldfish products, which were distributed in a variety of package sizes throughout the country, includes:

Flavor Blasted Xtra Cheddar

Flavor Blasted Sour Cream & Onion

Goldfish Baked with Whole Grain Xtra Cheddar

Goldfish Mix Xtra Cheddar + Pretzel

If you purchased these products, do not eat them. Recalled products should be discarded or returned to the place of purchase for a full refund.

The company put out a chart showing the sell-by dates of the affected products. Pepperidge Farms is part of Camden-based Cambell Soup. No cases of Salmonella have been reported from either product.

The CDC also reported a Salmonella outbreak related to contact with live poultry in 33 states who appear healthy despite being infected. No cases have been reported in New Jersey.

A multi-state outbreak of multi-drug resistant Salmonella Reading infections linked to raw turkey products is also under investigation by the CDC. No deaths have been reported but two people of the 90 reported cases lived in a household where raw turkey pet food was fed to pets.

The CDC reported five cases in New Jersey.

According to the CDC, most people infected with Salmonella develop diarrhea, fever, and abdominal cramps 12 to 72 hours after being exposed to the bacteria. The illness usually lasts four to seven days, and most people recover without treatment.

In some people, the diarrhea may be so severe that the patient needs to be hospitalized. Salmonella infection may spread from the intestines to the bloodstream and then to other places in the body. In rare cases, Salmonella infection can cause death unless the person is treated promptly with antibiotics.

It affects children younger than 5 years of age, adults older than 65 years of age and people with weakened immune systems the most.

