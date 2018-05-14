Golden work opportunity: McDonald’s hiring 5,000 in NJ

NEWARK — McDonald's will hire another 5,000 employees in New Jersey this summer, and is offering the added chance to get a college scholarship.

The new hires will be able to will be able to take advantage of McDonald’s' recently expanded Archways to Opportunity program, which provides eligible employees an opportunity to earn a high school diploma, receive upfront college tuition assistance and learn English as a second language.

The company recently dropped the minimum number of hours participants must work from 20 to 15 hours, which made another 400,000 employees eligible.

Since the program launched in 2015, nearly 500 New Jersey restaurant employees have been awarded more than $550,000 in tuition assistance.

Applicants can apply at the McDonald's website.