GoFundMe scandal boyfriend arrested — on traffic warrant

FLORENCE — One half of the couple accused of keeping a homeless man's $400,000 GoFundMe haul has been arrested after failing to appear in traffic court.

Mark D'Amico, who is being sued with his girlfriend by Johnny Bobbitt over the fundraiser, was arrested by township police about 9:20 p.m. Monday on warrants unrelated to his ongoing legal battle over the GoFundMe page.

D'Amico was being held at the Burlington County Jail pending $500 bail on a bench warrant for failing to appear in court twice to answer a charge of driving on a suspended license, according to Philly.com .

Bobbitt, who helped Kate McClure fill up her car's gas tank after she got stranded in Philadelphia last year, says the couple used the money that thousands of people around the country donated to him to go on expensive trips and shopping sprees.

The Burlington County Prosecutor's Office searched the couple's home on Friday and removed cash, jewelry, financial records and a BMW.

Superior Court Judge Paula Dow on Monday put Bobbitt's lawsuit on hold until at least Dec. 7 because of the criminal investigation.

Although the couple has not been charged with a crime, attorney Ernest Badway told the court that it's possible his clients could be indicted, which would make him unable to defend them in civil proceedings in the meantime.

Contact reporter Dan Alexander at Dan.Alexander@townsquaremedia.com or via Twitter @DanAlexanderNJ