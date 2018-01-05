Contact Us
Make My Homepage

Goat wandering NJ almost dies in freezing cold — Finds warm home at sanctuary

By Sergio Bichao January 5, 2018 7:36 PM
(Goats of Anarchy via Facebook)
Millie. (Goats of Anarchy via Facebook)

A goat that had spent weeks jumping across Hunterdon County was captured by police Friday morning and brought back from the brink of death.

“Our vet arrived shortly after me and our new girl started screaming and seizing. She was dying from dehydration and hypothermia. Her body temperature was very low,” the rescue group Goats of Anarchy said on Facebook.

The goat, which has been named Millie, is now safe and sound at the rescue organization’s property in Hunterdon County.

But it was a close call after the goat spent days roaming in sub-freezing temperatures and snow. The rescue group’s founder called it “the most extreme death to life transformation I’ve ever seen.”

“We covered her in heating pads and blankets and our vet started squeezing IV fluids in as fast as she could. We thought she was dead a couple if times. Within a few minutes, she started to come to, and in a few minutes more she was standing and chewing cud!”

(Goats of Anarchy via Facebook)
Millie. (Goats of Anarchy via Facebook)

Goats of Anarchy was founded several years ago by Clinton Township resident Leanne Lauricella, whose home and another off-site property are home to more than 60 rescued goats — from New Jersey and other states — as well as sheep, pigs, chickens, a mini donkey and a mini horse. Many of the goats have disabilities or special needs.

Lauricella is also renting 30 acres and a barn in Milford to help house the rescued animals. A GoFundMe campaign started this summer has raised $118,353 to help pay for rent and expand the operation.

“This property would also allow other caregivers to live on site. Many of our special needs babies need 24/7 care, so having several people living on site is important,” according to the campaign site.

Lauricella said Millie is “not out of the woods by any means, but we hope that she will make a full recovery and start to eat soon.”

More info:

Goats of Anarchy fundraiser

Goats of Anarchy on Facebook

Sign up for the NJ1015.com Newsletter

Get the best of NJ1015.com delivered to your inbox every day.

 

Filed Under: | | | Category: New Jersey News

Best of NJ101.5

Recommended For You

Best of the Web

Leave a Comment

Welcome back to New Jersey Insiders

It appears that you already have an account created within our VIP network of sites on . To keep your personal information safe, we need to verify that it's really you. To activate your account, please confirm your password. When you have confirmed your password, you will be able to log in through Facebook on both sites.

Forgot your password?

YES, Activate My Account Now!

*Please note that your prizes and activities will not be shared between programs within our VIP network.

Welcome back to New Jersey Insiders

It appears that you already have an account on this site associated with . To connect your existing account just click on the account activation button below. You will maintain your existing VIP profile. After you do this, you will be able to always log in to http://nj1015.com using your original account information.

YES, Activate My Account Now!

*Please note that your prizes and activities will not be shared between programs within our VIP network.

We're Almost There!

Please fill out the information below to help us provide you a better experience.

Continue and Activate

Log in to New Jersey Insiders

(Forgot your password?)

Not a member? Sign up here

Sign up for New Jersey Insiders

Register Now

Sign up for New Jersey Insiders quickly by connecting your Facebook account. It's just as secure and no password to remember!

Sign up to have exclusive New Jersey Insiders contests, events, coupons, presales, and much more delivered to you for FREE.

New Jersey 101.5 FM