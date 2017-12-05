Glen Burtnik brings his Christmas Show to the State Theatre

Glen Burtnik has been performing his Christmas show off and on since 1989. This Saturday, he'll brings some of the most talented performers in New Jersey to the State Theatre . Glen took time in between rehearsals to come in and perform "Auld Lang Syne" on my show.

Among those "caroling" will be Max Weinberg, Patty Smyth, Marshall Crenshaw, Brielle Von Hugel, Remember Jones, Emily Grove, Tom Brislin, Tony Shanahan, Reagan Richards, Jigs, Lindsey DeSena, Williams Honor, Erin Hill, Chuck Buck, Jerzy Jung, Mark Sacco, Jamie Hannigan, Serena Soffer, The Ocean Avenue Stompers, Kayla Hutchins, Jillian Rhys, Sheri Gilmore, the entire North Brunswick Township High School Percussion Ensemble, Alicia Van Sant, Gina Hyams, Evelyn Leone, Tricia Mozgai, Michele Petrie, Patti Maloney, Darla Rose Taylor, Sally Burtnick, Christina Shafer-Burtnik, and The Weeklings, and of course, you never know who else is going to show up.

What's great about Burtnik's Christmas show is that they not only perform the standard songs, but the rockers you grew up with as well. $1 from every ticket sold will go to both the National Multiple Sclerosis Society and Elijah’s Promise.

