Girl seriously injured in deadly Paramus school bus leaves ICU

PARAMUS — A 10-year-old girl who suffered a serious head injury in the crash of a Paramus school bus on Route 80 has been released from an ICU to continue her recovery.

According to an update on the GoFundMe page created by her brother, Sofia Evelich was released on Monday.

"Although Sofia still has a very long road ahead in her next level of treatment, we believe everyone’s prayers will help her get stronger everyday," her brother, Ron Evelich, wrote.

Sofia was among 43 students, teachers and chaperones on board the bus carrying fifth-graders from an East Brook Elementary School class trip last month. After driver Hudy Muldrow Sr., 77, missed a turn for Waterloo Village, prosecutors say, he tried to reverse direction by using an emergency vehicle cutout in the median and was hit by a dump truck.

Fith-grader Miranda Vargas and 51-year-old social studies teacher Jennifer Williamson both died in the crash.

Sofia's neighbor, Brendan O'Callaghan, continues his recovery from the crash as well. His dad, Arnie O'Callaghan, said he has been in good spirits and getting back to his normal activities like playing video games.

New York sports teams continue to show their support for the 10-year-old. The Yankees general manager sent Brendan baseballs signed by CC Sabathia and Aaron Judge plus tickets to a future game. Brendan also paid a visit to a New York sports radio station and met Rangers play-by-play announcer Don LaGreca.

Traffic camera footage that captured the entire incident has not yet been released for public view by the New Jersey Department of Transportation, citing concerns from the families involved.