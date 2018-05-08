Girl dies from fall out a window of Newark home

NEWARK — A six-year-old girl has died after falling out of a third-floor window late Monday night.

Katherine Carter, a spokeswoman for the Essex County Prosecutor's Office, said the girl died as a result of her injuries of the fall at a home on 14th Avenue but did not disclose any details surrounding the incident.

The girl fell from the third-floor window just before midnight, according to ABC 7 Eyewitness News, and was taken to University Hospital. News 12 New Jersey, citing the Prosecutor's Office, reported the girl was jumping on a bed before the fall.

