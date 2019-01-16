Gillette, the best advice a man can get?

Since when does a razor blade company get to tell you how to live? Why shouldn't they since everyone else is doing it. Nike's been doing it for years, more recently with Colin Kaepernick telling us to, "believe in something even if it means sacrificing everything."

Now Gillette is asking if we really are the, 'best that men can get.' Why are they asking? Are they really taking a #metoo stand in their latest commercial, where you don't even see a razor, but do see men standing up to other men for the way they treat women?

Maybe, or maybe it's because causes sell, especially with millennials who would take less money to work somewhere they believe in. According to NBC news, "A 2015 report from Cone Communications found that 'more than 9 in 10 millennials would switch brands to one associated with a cause' and '62 percent are willing to take a pay cut to work for a responsible company.'”

Causes in commercials go all the way back to when Coke wanted to teach the world to sing, (god I miss Mad Men,) but if it were up to me, I'd much rather see the product and hear how great it performs, especially when it comes to car commercials. Remember when they talked about the car and the great features it had, rather than the lifestyle of the person driving it. No offense to Matthew McConaughey.

At the end of the day, no matter what cause you believe in, it's going to come down to who makes the best product and if it ain't Gillette, then the "best a man can get" will be their competition. I really hope as a society we haven't come to the point where we get our life lessons from the people who are trying to sell us razors. Gillette should stick to selling razors, and leave the advice to the experts, like radio hosts of course!

More from New Jersey 101.5: