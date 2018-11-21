Giants vs. Eagles Nov. 25 — Fluffy’s Football Forecast

Back on Oct. 11, when the New York Giants hosted the Philadelphia Eagles, they were blown out 34-13 to drop their record to 1-5. It would sink to 1-7 before the bye and since returning from their respite, the Giants have won their last 2 games to bring their record to 3-7.

Meanwhile the Eagles, who were 3-3 after the game, dropped three of their next four to bring their record to 4-6. That means should the Giants win Sunday at Lincoln Financial Field, the two teams will be 4-7. Can that possibly happen? Only Fluffy knows for sure and here's where he picks the winner of Sundays Giants vs. Eagles, game by eating from the bowl in front of the team logo.

