Giants vs. Bucaneers predictions Nov. 18 — Fluffy’s Football Forecast

The New York Giants beat the San Francisco 49ers Monday night to bring their record to 2-7. Odell Beckham Jr. says their goal is to win all of their remaining games and finish at 9-7.

The next step in that journey is the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, who bring a 3-6 record to Met Life Stadium. They also bring a very ticked-off Jason Pierre Paul, whom the Giants traded to Tampa and who is now out for revenge.

Who will win the game? Only Fluffy knows for sure and he makes his pick by eating from the bowl in front of the action figure wearing the uniform of that team.

Remember, bet with your head, not over it.

More from New Jersey 101.5: