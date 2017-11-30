‘Big Blue Shame on You’ — Manning backlash takes to the skies

EAST RUTHERFORD — The fallout from the benching of Giants quarterback Eli Manning continues, in the form of several billboards near MetLife Stadium.

Ne York football Giants quarterback Eli Manning (Elsa/Getty Images)

The message "Big Blue Shame on You" appeared on billboards on the New Jersey Turnpike, Route 80 in Elmwood Park, and Route 46 in Totowa, according to the New York Post. A group of anonymous, disgruntled Giants fans paid for the billboards, unhappy with the decision to start Geno Smith in Sunday's game against the Oakland Raiders.

Owner John Mara said he would have preferred that Manning start on Sunday instead of choosing to sit and end his streak of starting 210 consecutive games, and said they spoke on Wednesday.

"It was a very emotional talk, and he is obviously not happy with the decision. But he understands it and I had told him — I said, 'My hope here had been that you were going to continue to play, not only to keep your streak alive,' but because I was hoping — I didn’t want him to go out like this. But I understand. I understand his feeling. I respect his decision," Mara said.

At an event in Newark on Wednesday, Gov. Chris Christie called the Giants' handling of the situation "disgraceful," according to NJ.com. The fan of the NFC East rival Dallas Cowboys blamed Mara and said he expected better from the family.

