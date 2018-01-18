Gettin’ ready for the Second Annual #MillennAwards!
What a great night. The first annual #MillennAwards was a huge victory! We had a great crowd at the Stress Factory for the first studio audience taping of our podcast, Speaking Millennial.
From the podcast to the awards ceremony to the comedy acts that topped off a great evening, we can’t wait to do it again! My co-hosts Jessica Nutt and Jay Black did a superb job with the performance. And of course, it’s always an honor to share the comedy stage with the hilarious Vinnie Brand.
Hope you enjoy the pics and video from the night. If you attended and took any video or pics, post to Instagram, Twitter and Facebook with the hashtag #MillennAwards. If we see yours and include it in the gallery, you’ll win a couple tickets to a future show at New Jersey’s premier comedy club, The Stress Factory in New Brunswick. The night was so much fun that Jessica, Jay and I are already planning the Second Annual #MillennAwards!
Sang the Anthem and hung out with my #wcw @the_alicia_cook tonight at the MillenAwards. Great show #SpeakingMillennialPodcast and @BillSpadea !! pic.twitter.com/ZDIFkwjACv
— Jo Smith (@JoSmithMusic) January 18, 2018
.@StressFactoryNJ I'm honored to have received a MILLEN! Thanks @BillSpadea @ChasingJessNutt #MillenAwards pic.twitter.com/wODDMOAqmX
— Glam Cam Media (@TheGlamCam__) January 18, 2018
Lord help me, I just won at the #MillennAwards. Thank you @BillSpadea, @nj1015 and #SpeakingMillennial for making it happen! pic.twitter.com/XnZIebNsfr
— Patrick Lavery (@plavery1015) January 18, 2018
#MillennAwards #StressFactory #newbrunswick @BillSpadea it’s an honor just to be nominated. pic.twitter.com/zazkvbULu1
— Eric Scott (@EricScottNJ1015) January 18, 2018
Hangin’ with @TheGlamCam__ & @ChasingJessNutt at the first annual #MillennAwards @StressFactoryNJ pic.twitter.com/sMdxDba30d
— Bill Spadea (@BillSpadea) January 18, 2018
Thanks for coming out tonight! #MillennAwards @StressFactoryNJ pic.twitter.com/u2ZNlcjkdv
— Jessica Nutt (@ChasingJessNutt) January 18, 2018
Bill Spadea is on the air weekdays from 6 to 10 a.m., talkin’ Jersey, taking your calls at 1-800-283-1015. Tweet him @NJ1015 or @BillSpadea.
