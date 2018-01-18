Gettin’ ready for the Second Annual #MillennAwards!

Subscribe to New Jersey 101.5 FM on

What a great night. The first annual #MillennAwards was a huge victory! We had a great crowd at the Stress Factory for the first studio audience taping of our podcast, Speaking Millennial.

From the podcast to the awards ceremony to the comedy acts that topped off a great evening, we can’t wait to do it again! My co-hosts Jessica Nutt and Jay Black did a superb job with the performance. And of course, it’s always an honor to share the comedy stage with the hilarious Vinnie Brand.

Hope you enjoy the pics and video from the night. If you attended and took any video or pics, post to Instagram, Twitter and Facebook with the hashtag #MillennAwards. If we see yours and include it in the gallery, you’ll win a couple tickets to a future show at New Jersey’s premier comedy club, The Stress Factory in New Brunswick. The night was so much fun that Jessica, Jay and I are already planning the Second Annual #MillennAwards!

Bill Spadea is on the air weekdays from 6 to 10 a.m., talkin’ Jersey, taking your calls at 1-800-283-1015. Tweet him @NJ1015 or @BillSpadea.

More from New Jersey 101.5:

Subscribe to New Jersey 101.5 FM on