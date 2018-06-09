PISCATAWAY — It's a small world in New Jersey, after all.

State Police released bodycam footage of the moment when a trooper realizes that the man he had pulled over was the police officer who had helped his mother deliver him at birth nearly three decades earlier.

The traffic stop last Friday in Kingswood was the first time the two men had come face to face since Trooper Michael Patterson's birth.

At the start of the traffic stop, Patterson quickly learns that Matthew Bailly was retired from the Piscataway. After a bit of small talk, Patterson realizes who he's speaking to.

"My name is Michael Patterson, sir," Patterson tells Bailly. "Thank you for delivering me."

"Get the hell out of here!" Bailly responds.

