Gas prices in NJ set to go up in April

They are like your deadbeat brother-in-law who keeps coming back for more money. Gas price hikes just keep on coming the closer we get to April.

AAA/Mid-Atlantic says New Jersey's average pump price right now is $2.63 a gallon. That compares to a $2.61 national average.

AAA spokeswoman Tracy Noble says a big factor in the current rise is seasonal.

"This is the time of year when we see that switch over to the summer blend fuels, which are the more expensive blend of fuels, and additionally with that we have the spring maintenance that goes along at the refineries," she said.

"And, you add that with increased demand for gasoline, and the rising price in crude oil, with those three things right there we have a trifecta of increases at the pump."

Also, she says a rise in demand and higher crude prices will be factors. April may see an increase of as much as 25 to 30 cents a gallon. Noble says the price increases might spur some drivers to shop around.

Joe Cutter is the afternoon news anchor on New Jersey 101.5