Gas prices dip — just in time for NJ gas tax to rise

New Jersey gas prices have declined 3 cents-a-gallon in a week, according to the latest AAA/Northeast survey.

The state's average right now is $2.85-a-gallon. AAA spokesman Robert Sinclair says it's a normal cycle of fall gas prices.

He says there are price variations around the state, with Atlantic City showing $2.87, Bergen/Passaic $2.86, Cape May $2.85, Newark $2.89, and Trenton $2.89.

The average is down 3 cents since a week ago.

Gasoline prices are higher, close to highways, along highways, in more affluent areas, and can be cheaper in some other regions that are less heavily trafficked. Higher demand makes for higher price.

Sinclair says there will be that change that nobody wants come October, when the state gas tax is hiked 4.3 cents per gallon.

"While everybody else seems to be driving more, we seem to be driving less in New Jersey because of the higher gasoline tax," he said. And now the gas is going to go higher.

Joe Cutter is the afternoon news anchor on New Jersey 101.5