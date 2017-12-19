Garden State Parkway toll plaza lane closes after car fire

TINTON FALLS — A car caught fire on Route 36 at the toll plaza before entering the northbound Garden State Parkway.

State Police Trooper Gene Hong said the single car fire started at 1:40 p.m. in the exact-change lane of the plaza.

The far left lane reopened around 2:40 p.m.

Hong said the toll lane will be closed temporarily for repairs.

The cause of the fire was mechanical. There were no injuries.