Garden State Parkway toll plaza lane closes after car fire

(Bud McCormick)

TINTON FALLS — A car caught fire on Route 36 at the toll plaza before entering the northbound Garden State Parkway.

State Police Trooper Gene Hong said the single car fire started at 1:40 p.m. in the exact-change lane of the plaza.

The far left lane reopened around 2:40 p.m.

Hong said the toll lane will be closed temporarily for repairs.

The cause of the fire was mechanical. There were no injuries.

Contact reporter Dan Alexander at Dan.Alexander@townsquaremedia.com or via Twitter @DanAlexanderNJ

 

 

Filed Under: Garden State Parkway, Newsletter
Categories: Commuter News, New Jersey News
Comments
Leave A Comment
Back To Top