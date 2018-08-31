Hey football fans — we've got a contest you'll want tackle coming up.

Starting on Sept. 6 and through Oct. 3, New Jersey 101.5 and other Townsquare Media stations will be offering you a chance to win round-trip airfare, a hotel stay for two, $300 in cash and tickets to a pro football game in the city of your choice.

Keep an eye on NJ1015.com/contests for more details and a chance to wrack up entries by completing activities on NJ1015.com when the contest goes live on Sept. 6.

You'll have a chance to win:

Round-trip, coach airfare for two (2) people from the closest major airport near the winner’s residence (determined by the contest sponsor in its sole discretion) to the closest major airport near the stadium of the home team winner has selected for the game;

Single room, double occupancy hotel accommodations for two (2) days and one (1) night; ·

Three hundred (300) dollars cash to be used for transportation (to and from the airport, hotel and game) and meals.

Two (2) tickets to the NFL game of winner’s choice between November 1, 2018 (week 9 of the NFL season) through November 12, 2018 (week 10 of the NFL season). Winner must provide Sponsor a minimum of two weeks’ notice upon of NFL game selected.

Keep an eye hear and listen to New Jersey 101.5 on-air or online for more info, coming soon.

