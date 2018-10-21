Gambler making big bucks as Rutgers football flounders

PISCATAWAY — While the Rutgers University football team continues to languish at the bottom of the BIG 10 Conference standings at least one person appears to be profiting from their misery.

A bettor known as "Duffel Bag Boy" has made a decent profit betting against the Scarlet Knights over the past two seasons, according to the Action Network. The website, which describes itself as "the market leader and most trusted source for sport fans" when it comes to betting, said the Knights have been better to Duffel Bag Boy than their opponents have been to them on the field.

"He's bet against Rutgers steadily over the past two years and cleaned up," South Point sportsbook Supervisor Tim Fitzgerald told the website.

While not all of his winnings have come from Rutgers football, the website estimated he is up nearly $1 million over the past two weekends. Those two weekends have not been kind to the highest profile college football team in the state. Last weekend they were demolished by the University of Maryland by the score of 34-7. They seemed to have lady luck on their side against Northwestern, leading 15-10 heading into the final quarter, before eventually falling 18-15.

The news doesn't get any better for the Scarlet Knights over the last four weeks of the season. Their next three games are against top 25 teams in the country, including welcoming fifth ranked Michigan to town on Nov. 10. The team's lone win came opening weekend when they beat Texas State 35-7. They've lost their next seven games by a combined score of 263-86

This year marks the first time that sports gamblers in New Jersey have been allowed to legally bet on games in their home state.

