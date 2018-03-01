Man arrested after gunfire heard outside NJ school

GALLOWAY — Given the events of late, it's probably not a good idea to shoot a gun near a school. A man from this Atlantic County township is now aware of that.

Around 9:30 a.m. Thursday, police responded to Moss Mill Road near the Pilgrim Academy school for the report of shots being fired outside of the building. The school was placed on lockdown and responding officers secured the building.

An investigation determined that a nearby resident had fired several shots into a wooded area near the school. That resident, 57-year-old Michael Maggi, was arrested. Cops say several firearms and ammunition were recovered from his home.

Maggi was charged with risking widespread injury, disorderly conduct, and harassment.

As a precaution, all schools within Galloway and Port Republic were advised to shelter in place. That advisory was lifted a short time later.

While this scene was unfolding in Galloway, authorities were also busy in Vineland, where Cumberland County College was placed on lockdown due to a "hostile intruder." WPVI-TV reports that lockdown was issued after the Vineland Police Department began investigating a threat notice they received concerning the neighboring Inspira Medical Center.